NATIONAL men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik stormed into the semi-finals of the Singapore Open with a tough 22-20, 21-17 win over Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun at the Singapore Indoor Stadium today.

The Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallists needed 33 minutes to dispose of world number seven Wei Chong-Kai Wun.

Aaron admitted that the first game was “quite challenging”, saying they faced several crucial points in their effort to defeat their compatriots.

“I think after the first game, we were more calm and relaxed. As you can see, it was much closer in the first game... we had three game points. Luckily, we won the first game,“ he said.

In tomorrow’s semi-final, Aaron-Wooi Yik will take on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty after the India pair defeated Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei Nor Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani 21-17, 21-15.

Earlier, top seeds Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie went going down fighting 19-21, 22-20, 17-21 to Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran in a tightly contested 64-minute mixed doubles match.

Meanwhile, national men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao failed to advance to the semi-finals after being outplayed 13-21, 11-21 by second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

There was no joy for Malaysia in women’s doubles either when Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah capitulated 21-14, 22-24, 14-21 to China’s Zhang Shu Xian-Jia Yi Fan.

It was Pearly-Thinaah’s second straight loss to Shu Xian-Yi Fan, who also prevailed in the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters last week.