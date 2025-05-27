KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today expressed the nation’s profound honour in hosting the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, describing the gatherings as a reflection of the region’s collective commitment to peace, prosperity and partnership both within ASEAN and beyond.

In his remarks during a Royal Luncheon held at Istana Negara in conjunction with the summits today, Sultan Ibrahim noted that the convening of the summits comes at a pivotal time amid growing global complexities.

“These summits come at a time of growing complexity in the world. It is my hope that ASEAN and its partners will continue to stand together in unity and mutual respect, to build a future that is inclusive, resilient, and forward-looking,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

His Majesty also extended a warm welcome to all ASEAN leaders, as well as leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China, underscoring Malaysia’s commitment to fostering deeper regional and inter-regional ties.

“I wish all delegates fruitful deliberations and successful outcomes. May your time here further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation that unite us.

“Once again, I warmly welcome you to Malaysia. Though Your Majesty, Your Highnesses and Excellencies may only be here briefly, I hope you will find time to enjoy our Malaysian hospitality,” His Majesty said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also present at the Royal Luncheon.

Among the ASEAN leaders attending were Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao of Timor-Leste was also in attendance.

From the GCC, the dignitaries included Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Omani Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, as well as Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Farhan Al Saud, and United Arab Emirates Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

China was represented by Premier Li Qiang.

The 46th ASEAN Summit, which began yesterday at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, continues today with the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

These high-level dialogues bring together leaders from member states to deliberate on regional developments and chart the future direction of the regional grouping.

The 46th ASEAN Summit is held under the ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, and this year marks the fifth time Malaysia is chairing ASEAN, following its previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.