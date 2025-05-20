ASEAN Summit: Rapid KL to extend peak hours operation

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL will extend its rail operating hours during morning and evening peak hours from May 23 to 27 in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit to be held in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

According to a statement by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) today, peak hours on weekdays will be extended by one hour, from 6.30 am to 10 am and 4.30 pm to 8 pm, compared to the normal peak hours, which start from 7 am to 9.30 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm.

Prasarana announced that the frequency of train operations on weekends, particularly on May 24 and 25, 2025, will be increased to accommodate the expected increase in passengers during the conference.

According to the statement, Rapid KL will also enhance monitoring and operational control to ensure the smooth running of public transport services during the summit.

“If there is an increase in passengers, Rapid KL is prepared to increase the number of trains.

“A total of 400 additional staff have also been deployed at selected rail stations to help smooth the movement of passengers and ASEAN delegations using public transport services,” the statement said.

For bus service operations and Rapid KL On-Demand, Prasarana said several routes are expected to experience schedule delays following the gradual road closures by the authorities throughout the period.

Among the routes involved are Route 402 (LRT Titiwangsa – LRT Maluri), Route 302 (LRT Titiwangsa – KLCC), Route 300 (Pandan Indah Hub – Lebuh Ampang), Route 303 (Taman Mulia Jaya – Lebuh Ampang), Rapid KL On-Demand (Titiwangsa – Chow Kit Zone).

“Bus users who wish to go to KLCC and surrounding areas are advised to use rail services to avoid traffic congestion,” the statement said.

Prasarana advises passengers to plan their journeys in advance, monitor the latest notifications via Rapid KL’s official social media or download the PULSE app, and consider using alternatives such as rail services to avoid any inconvenience.