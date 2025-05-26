KUALA LUMPUR: The 46th ASEAN Summit taking place today and tomorrow at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) will discuss the United States’ (US) tariff issue at the bilateral level and between heads of state, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said the ASEAN Summit provides an opportunity for all ASEAN countries, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China to discuss regional issues, strengthen ties and increase trade.

“In addition, there are many issues that exist now, but the priority in ASEAN is to resolve the issues in Myanmar, and we have a solution where Malaysia is taking an important role to bring Myanmar back to the path that we all want.

“And I think the cooperation between ASEAN and the GCC, as well as China, where we have an opportunity to build a bloc that can trade more together,” he told the media after officiating the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) International Accountants Conference 2025 here today.

The 46th ASEAN Summit, organised under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 with the theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, is also the fifth time since Malaysia chaired the regional bloc in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

The ASEAN Summit and related meetings are expected to discuss several pressing regional and international issues, with the crisis in Myanmar remaining a major concern for ASEAN member states.

Besides the ASEAN-level meeting, the summit will also feature two important inter-regional platforms, the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, demonstrating the increasing cooperation between Southeast Asia and its strategic partners in the Gulf and China.