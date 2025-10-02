ASEAN to adopt anti-fake news training module at upcoming summit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Training Module for Combating Fake News will be adopted as part of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on the Safe and Responsible Use of Social Media Platforms for ASEAN during the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits later this month.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that the module was developed during the Seminar on Developing Training Module for Combating Fake News in ASEAN 2025.

He explained that the module is expected to assist ASEAN member states in tackling fake news, misinformation, malinformation and disinformation.

“I hope the modules will help ensure that ASEAN remains not only a neutral and prosperous region, where we can take advantage of closer connectivity and faster internet, but more importantly, a safer internet - safer from fake news, safer from scams and particularly, safer for children,” Fahmi said.

He confirmed that the module will be adopted through the Kuala Lumpur Declaration to be signed at the upcoming ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information meeting during the ASEAN Summit.

Fahmi noted that the two-day seminar aimed to raise awareness among ASEAN media practitioners on the latest techniques to combat fake news.

He highlighted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, fake news caused serious harm to communities.

“Today we are confronted by what we might call an infodemic,” Fahmi said in his keynote address.

He explained that information is being weaponised amid geopolitical conflicts in the region, often leaving ordinary citizens as collateral damage.

Fahmi detailed Malaysia’s proactive steps by summoning social media platforms including TikTok to address fake news proliferation.

He criticised the reluctance of social media platforms to take stronger measures to combat online crimes including deepfakes, scams and fraud.

The seminar was organised by the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute in collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development.

The module was developed based on five key aspects covering Understanding Modern Disinformation, AI-Driven Disinformation and Deepfakes, Fact Checking and Digital Verification, Legal and Ethical Frameworks in ASEAN as well as Values and Ethics. – Bernama