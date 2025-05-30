TOKYO: The Kuala Lumpur Declaration on the Safe and Responsible Use of Social Media Platforms for ASEAN will be formally adopted during the upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit in October 2025, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the declaration was initiated and led by Malaysia and endorsed at the recent 17th Conference of the ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) on May 7.

“Through this declaration, ASEAN further strengthens its collective efforts to promote responsible online behaviour among its citizens and to build a people-centred, digitally resilient community,” he said in his ministerial statement at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Ministerial Meeting (APT-MM) here today.

Fahmi also noted that Malaysia is exploring the establishment of an ASEAN Toolkit for Online Safety, which aims to bring together practical resources and best practices from ASEAN member states to address online safety challenges unique to each country.

“It will serve as a guiding document for sharing knowledge and experiences, enabling member states to learn from one another and strengthen regional efforts to combat fake news, misinformation, disinformation, and mal-information, all of which contribute to online harms and exploitation across the region,” he said.

Fahmi also highlighted that to promote accountability among online platforms, Malaysia has introduced a Regulatory Framework for Internet Messaging Service and social media service providers, requiring service providers with eight million or more users in Malaysia to apply for Application Service Provider (ASP) Class Licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

This policy, effective since January 2025, ensures that major platforms comply with our laws and take greater responsibility for managing harmful content, he said.

In the meantime, the minister reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to ensuring universal access, technological equity, and environmental sustainability in the digital domain.

“Malaysia remains fully committed to working with our regional partners to build a secure, inclusive, and trusted digital environment.

“Through cooperation, mutual trust, and ongoing capacity-building” we can ensure no one is left behind in the digital age,” he added.

Additionally, Fahmi also called for the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) to consider conducting a senior official working level workshop annually to help understand the respective challenges faced by its member states.

“In order for us to come up with similar strategies and perhaps corresponding legislative advancements, that will change the way we can confront these challenges together,” he added.

APT is an intergovernmental organisation established in 1979 under the cooperation between the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Themed “Harnessing Emerging Technologies for Sustainable, Inclusive and Equitable Digital Transformation in the Asia-Pacific”, this year’s APT-MM was attended by 31 member states together with 19 affiliate members comprising Asia Pacific’s government agencies, regulators and private entities.

The meeting is set to launch the Tokyo Statement 2025 on Saturday, which emphasises six priorities, namely digital relations, digital innovation and entrepreneurship, trust and security, digital inclusivity and capacity development, sustainability, as well as regional and international cooperation.