TOKYO: Several Asia-Pacific nations have shown keen interest in Malaysia’s experience with the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) and the rollout of its 5G network, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said bilateral meetings with representatives from several countries in the region, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Ministerial Meeting (APT-MM) 2025 here, also discussed efforts to combat scams and cybercrime.

“I see many opportunities for Malaysia to forge closer ties with countries in the region, including within the Asia-Pacific, and to adopt successful strategies they have implemented.

“At the same time, they can learn from Malaysia’s experience, particularly in improving infrastructure through the JENDELA programme and 5G deployment,” he told Bernama here today.

Earlier, Fahmi held bilateral discussions with Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Seru Nakausabaria Kamikamica, as well as Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Dr Seyed Sattar Hashemi.

Fahmi is leading the Malaysian delegation to APT-MM 2025, which aims to strengthen regional cooperation in telecommunications and information technology.

He said Malaysia recognises Fiji’s important role in developing digital infrastructure among Pacific Island nations and welcomes the opportunity to enhance bilateral cooperation.

“Fiji’s digital transformation initiatives are also very progressive, including the implementation of online birth registration, improvements to business processes, and innovations such as the M-PAiSA Mastercard.

“Malaysia also appreciates the active contribution of the Islamic Republic of Iran in APT. Both countries are committed to exploring closer collaboration in the field of information and communications technology,” he said.

Themed ‘Harnessing Emerging Technologies for Sustainable, Inclusive and Equitable Digital Transformation in the Asia-Pacific‘, this year’s APT-MM was attended by 31 member states together with 19 affiliate members comprising Asia Pacific’s government agencies, regulators and private entities.