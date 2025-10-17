Asia-Pacific Scout chief outlines 10 strategic priorities for region

KUALA LUMPUR: New Asia-Pacific Regional Scout Committee chairman Major General (Rtd) Datuk Prof Dr Mohd Zin Bidin has outlined ten strategic priorities to strengthen the Scouts movement in the region for the next three years.

These priorities include empowering the younger generation and innovating education methods.

The strategy also focuses on enhancing diversity and inclusivity within the movement.

Another key priority involves ensuring the safety and well-being of all Scout members.

Dr Mohd Zin emphasised the importance of properly valuing volunteers who support Scouting activities.

Strengthening governance structures forms another crucial element of the strategic plan.

Expanding the movement’s reach to more communities represents a significant objective.

Adapting to digital transformation remains essential for the Scouts’ future development.

Advancing peace and sustainability initiatives will be actively pursued across the region.

The final priority ensures the movement maintains its relevance and influence among youth.

Dr Mohd Zin stated that Scouting needs to lead change rather than simply moving alongside it.

He stressed the importance of preparing young people for a world shaped by artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

The National Chief Scout delivered these remarks at the 28th Asia-Pacific Scout Conference in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

The conference gathered approximately 400 representatives from thirty countries.

Organised by the General Association of the Scouts of China, the event celebrated past achievements while planning future directions.

Dr Mohd Zin’s appointment recognises Malaysia’s contributions to strengthening global Scout leadership.

He expressed hope that this period would be remembered as an era when Asia-Pacific Scouting rose boldly with unity and inclusivity. – Bernama