The Malaysian trio of Jocelyn Chee, Ng Jing Xuen and Aretha Pan safely made through into the final round of the Women’s China Open on Saturday after surviving tough conditions at Enhance Anting Golf Club.

Chee, who recently won on the domestic Malaysian circuit, was the best-placed Malaysian in tied 32nd position after shooting a second round of 2-over 74 for a total of 5-over 149. The 17-year-old Jing Xuen struggled home to a 79 in a round that featured one birdie against eight bogeys as she stands on 151 in a share of 42nd place in the CLPG Tour’s flagship tournament.

Aretha Pan carded a 75 to safely make the cut, with her 8-over 152 total putting her in T52 heading into Sunday.

China’s Wang Zixuan and Pang Runzhi emerged as the clubhouse second round co-leaders, with the final round poised for a battle royale with 15 players lying within four strokes of the lead. The 18-year-old Wang, who is currently the CLPG Tour Order of Merit No. 1, fired a second successive 70 to lead on 140 alongside Pang, who battled to a 71 in the CNY 1 million flagship tournament.

Thailand’s Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong ground out a 71 to lie one back in tied third place alongside overnight leader Fan Shuangshuang of China, who returned a 75, and another local hopeful, Lin Xinen who shot a 72.

A total of seven players will return early Sunday morning (6.45am) to resume their second rounds. The third and final round is expected to begin at 8.15am, with the leaders’ group teeing off at 10.20am. The projected 36-hole cut mark is 12-over.