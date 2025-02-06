Association raises alarm over online sales of abortion pills

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) has raised the alarm over a surge in illegal sales of unlicensed abortion pills – especially misoprostol – on social media, warning of serious, potentially fatal health risks.

MPS general secretary Lim Jack Shen said these pills, often purchased online without prescriptions or guidance, pose grave risks when consumed without medical supervision.

“Medications such as misoprostol are powerful pharmaceuticals intended for use under strict clinical oversight, typically in hospital settings.

“Used incorrectly, they can cause severe uterine bleeding, incomplete abortion, uterine rupture, sepsis and even death,” he told theSun.

He stressed these dangers are not minor side effects but life-threatening outcomes, particularly when such drugs are taken without proper diagnosis, monitoring or follow-up care.

“This isn’t just a health issue. It’s a matter of life and death, especially for young women who may feel they have nowhere else to turn for reproductive healthcare.”

Lim added that pharmacy enforcement officers under the Pharmacy Enforcement Division are closely monitoring platforms such as TikTok, where the illegal sale of misoprostol and other prescription-only drugs has been detected.

He added that misoprostol has been officially deregistered in Malaysia since 2016, making its sale and purchase illegal regardless of platform.

“Any transaction involving misoprostol – whether on social media or elsewhere – is against the law.”

He further warned that the issue extends beyond a lack of awareness, highlighting Malaysia’s highly restrictive abortion laws as a contributing factor.

“Abortion is legal only under very limited circumstances, when the mother’s life is at risk. With so few legal options, many women are pushed towards unsafe alternatives.”

Lim urged social media companies to act more responsibly, suggesting their algorithms could be used more effectively to detect and remove illicit drug sales.

Meanwhile, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Centre for Drug Research researcher Dr Darshan Singh said the illegal sale of misoprostol highlights a deeper issue, limited access to safe abortion and widespread public misinformation.

“Young women, especially those who are unmarried or facing financial difficulties, often turn to these pills out of sheer desperation.”

Darshan highlighted Section 312 of the Penal Code, which stipulates that causing a miscarriage is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Women who self-induce an abortion can face up to seven years.

He also highlighted Section 315, which deals with acts intended to prevent a child from being born alive or causing its death after birth, that carries penalties of up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

However, abortion is permitted under Malaysian law if a registered medical practitioner, acting in good faith, believes the pregnancy poses a greater risk to the woman’s life or health than terminating it as stated in the Medical Act 1971.

Fellow USM researcher Dr Zurina Hassan echoed these concerns, adding that unlicensed pills may contain harmful adulterants such as steroids or incorrect dosages, significantly increasing the risk of overdose and toxic reactions.

“The purity of these black-market drugs is highly questionable. Consumers often have no idea what they’re ingesting,” she warned.

“These medications should only be used under proper medical supervision.”

On enforcement, Zurina acknowledged the uphill task authorities face, likening the online availability of misoprostol to the trafficking of psychoactive substances on the dark web.