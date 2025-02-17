Asyraf Wajdi reappointed MARA chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has been reappointed as the chairman of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) for another two-year term, effective March 1.

In a Facebook post today, he shared that he received the reappointment letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier this morning.

He said Ahmad Zahid reminded him of MARA’s critical role in uplifting the Malay and Bumiputera communities, emphasising the need to strengthen the institution to advance their educational and economic agendas.

“InsyaAllah, I will carry out this responsibility to the best of my ability with honesty and trust, as it is not a matter of fame (tasyrif) but a heavy responsibility (taklif) that will be questioned by Allah SWT in the hereafter,” he said.

Asyraf Wajdi, who is also UMNO secretary-general, was first appointed as MARA chairman in March 2023, succeeding Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun.