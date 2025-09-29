Attorney General ready to meet family of deceased tahfiz student

KOTA BHARU: Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar has stated his readiness to meet with the family of the late tahfiz student Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman.

He confirmed that the investigation into the case is ongoing and that the Attorney General’s Chambers has informed the family’s lawyer that a meeting can be arranged once a suitable date is agreed upon.

Mohd Dusuki expressed the Chambers’ readiness to meet and discuss the next course of action while awaiting the findings of the ongoing investigation.

He was speaking to reporters after the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the 56th birthday of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, at the Istana Balai Besar.

He emphasised the Attorney General’s Chambers commitment to ensuring a transparent investigation and pledged to keep Wan Ahmad Faris’s family periodically informed of any developments.

On September 1, the family of Wan Ahmad Faris submitted a memorandum to the Kelantan government outlining three key demands.

Their chief demand was an explanation for the demolition of the school toilet where he was found hanging before the official investigation had concluded.

The case dates back to December 2013 when Wan Ahmad Faris, a Form Four student, was found dead, hanging in a toilet at the Maahad Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman boarding school in Kok Lanas.

A forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy initially confirmed the case as a sudden death with no criminal elements.

The Coroner’s Court reached a different conclusion in June 2016, ruling that the student was murdered. – Bernama