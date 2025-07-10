Australia pledges A$1.28bn aid for ASEAN after USAID cuts

KUALA LUMPUR: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced a A$1.28 billion development fund for ASEAN countries to mitigate the impact of USAID funding cuts.

The initiative aims to strengthen economic resilience, climate adaptation, and regional security.

Speaking at a special talk organised by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia and the Australian High Commission, Wong stressed the urgency of filling the gap left by reduced US aid.

“At a time of disruption, Australia is directing this programme to meet Southeast Asia’s highest needs,“ she said.

The funding will support critical humanitarian efforts, including vaccination drives in the Philippines, free meal programmes for children and pregnant women in Indonesia, and A$16 million in additional aid for Myanmar and Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The move comes after the Trump administration slashed USAID funding by over 80% in March, a decision that could lead to millions of avoidable deaths by 2030, according to a Lancet study.

Wong reaffirmed Australia’s long-term commitment to ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific, stating, “We’re not going anywhere.”

She emphasised the importance of regional collaboration, sovereignty, and shared responsibility in tackling global challenges.

On Malaysia-Australia ties, Wong highlighted strong educational and economic links, with Malaysia being the largest source of international students in Australia and Australia ranking as Malaysia’s fourth-largest tech investor. – Bernama