Australia supports Malaysia’s ASEAN leadership, will recognise Palestine at UNGA

KUALA LUMPUR: Australia has expressed strong support for Malaysia’s leadership as ASEAN Chair, particularly in addressing key regional issues such as the Myanmar conflict, the Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire efforts, and Timor Leste’s accession to the regional bloc.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the message was conveyed by Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, who paid a courtesy call on him earlier today.

“Malaysia also welcomes Australia’s intention to recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this September,“ Anwar shared in a Facebook post.

Anwar said that the visit was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Malaysia-Australia bilateral ties, which have been in place since 1957.

“This meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views and deepen strategic cooperation in the areas of economy, science and technology, defence, and regional security,“ Anwar said. – Bernama