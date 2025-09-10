U Mobile and Edotco deploy ULTRA5G at Mandarin Oriental

KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile, Malaysia’s newest 5G network provider, together with the support of Edotco, Malaysia’s national digital infrastructure partner, have enabled the ULTRA5G experience at Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur (MO).

Powered by U Mobile’s next generation 5G network, the initiative reinforces the telco’s commitment to delivering the widest and deepest 5G coverage in Malaysia.

This milestone marks MO as the first hotel in Malaysia to have full 5G coverage enabled on every floor, and guests who are on U Mobile’s connectivity plans will be able to enjoy the telco’s ULTRA5G experience and enjoy benefits like uninterrupted, ultra-fast connectivity across its ballrooms, meeting rooms, event venues, and shared guest areas.

ULTRA5G also supports potential 5G applications such as 4K livestreaming for conferences and ultra-immersive virtual meetings, made possible by its low latency, high capacity, and network slicing ability.

“U Mobile is delighted that our ULTRA5G experience is now available at Mandarin Oriental with Edotco’s 5G in-building coverage infrastructure, ensuring seamless 5G connectivity on every floor,” said U Mobile chief technology officer Woon Ooi Yuen.

“This latest initiative will make 5G smart hotel applications within the hotel possible, with advantages such as improved efficiency, safety and guest experience as well as unlocking the potential for experiences like 4K conference livestreaming or

ultra-immersive virtual meetings that will uplift the hotel and the MICE sector.

“This is just the start of our 5G journey with Edotco, as together we will bring the ULTRA5G experience to more high impact locations nationwide, including airports, hospitals and convention centres, underlining our commitment to provide the widest and deepest 5G coverage in Malaysia,” Woon said.

“We’re proud to be U Mobile’s first partner in rolling out 5G in-building coverage. Edotco’s neutral-host model ensures faster deployment, eliminates redundant assets and delivers superior digital experiences,” said Edotco director of Malaysia business Gayan Koralage

“By offering this platform, Edotco is ensuring that building owners, operators and tech providers can connect seamlessly, unlocking better digital experiences for Malaysians while driving broader economic benefits for the nation.”

KLCC Property Holdings Bhd (KLCCP), which owns a diverse portfolio of landmark properties including MO, welcomed the connectivity upgrades at the hotel.

“The availability of 5G at Mandarin Oriental is a key step in future-proofing guest experience, strengthening Kuala Lumpur City Centre’s position as a premier destination for hospitality, MICE, and tourism,” KLCCP CEO Datuk Mohd Salem Kailany said.

“This collaboration only benefits our tenants and guests but also contributes to Malaysia’s digital transformation journey.”