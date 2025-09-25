Authorities to keep tabs on Teluk Bahang after crocodile capture

GEORGE TOWN: A 12-foot crocodile captured near the shores of Teluk Bahang has prompted authorities to step up surveillance of the area, despite the incident being regarded as an isolated case.

State Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mohd Farid Idris said there have been no previous records of crocodiles in the waters but the discovery cannot be taken lightly.

“So far, there are no official records of crocodile sightings in Teluk Bahang waters. There are no indications of a resident crocodile population here, since there have been no repeated reports. However, we take this discovery seriously.

“Although this is the first case reported in Teluk Bahang, we do not dismiss the possibility of more crocodiles in these waters. Therefore, continuous monitoring operations (at coastal and nearby river areas) would be conducted to ensure public safety,” he told theSun.

The reptile was confirmed to measure 12 feet in length.

He also urged residents and tourists to exercise caution when engaging in water activities at Teluk Bahang.

On Sept 23, the Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 4.38pm after the crocodile was spotted approaching a beach along Jalan Tanjung Bungah.

A six-member team led by Farid, arrived within minutes.

“With assistance from local fishermen and residents, our team set up nets and managed to capture the crocodile safely. It was handed over to the Wildlife and National Parks Department for further action.”

The operation concluded at 6.59pm, with additional support from police and the Civil Defence Force.

When asked if he was afraid during the capture, Farid said he was not.

“I was stationed in Sarawak before being posted to Penang and had been involved in two or three cases involving crocodiles.”

Saltwater crocodiles are a protected species under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.