Authorities urged to tackle ‘fake beggars’ with care

JITRA: Authorities have been urged to adopt a measured approach in dealing with the rise of so-called ‘fake beggars’ at Ramadan bazaars and mosque compounds during the fasting month.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said tackling the issue also requires cooperation from local communities and relevant stakeholders in a wise and effective manner.

While charitable giving traditionally increases during Ramadan, Zulkifli advised those worried about scams to seek guidance from the relevant authorities.

“We also welcome suggestions and feedback from the public. If anyone has relevant information, they are encouraged to report it to the authorities for appropriate action,” he added.

He was speaking to reporters at the Wanita Darulaman Bertadabbur programme at the Al Azhar Education Centre in Mukim Gelong here today.

Recent media reports have highlighted a surge in fake beggars, both locals and foreigners, particularly towards the end of Ramadan. They are often seen in busy areas such as bazaars and mosque compounds.

Zulkifli stressed that any action taken should be carefully considered to avoid excessive measures as the aim in the MADANI government is to ensure the best outcomes for all.