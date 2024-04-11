Autistic teenage boy found drowned at Marina Bay jetty

MUAR: An autistic teenage boy who was reported missing since leaving his house on Saturday was found drowned at the Marina Bay jetty here this morning.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said a public tip led to the discovery of a floating object at the jetty at around 7.30 am, and subsequent checks revealed that it was a body with similar clothing worn by the teenage boy who was reported missing.

“The body was taken to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital’s forensics unit here for identification and autopsy.

“We have opened an investigation paper under a sudden death report and those with information related to this incident can contact investigating officer, ASP Suhaimi Ahmad at 013-3975290, the Muar district police headquarters hotline at 06-9566001 or any nearby police station” he said in a statement today.

The police received a missing person’s report from the victim’s father, 50, yesterday who informed them that his son had left their home in Bakri here, and that the last time he met his son was about 11.30 pm on Saturday.

The father added that the son had been going out of the house without his knowledge.