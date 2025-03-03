Auxiliary corporal fined RM3,000 for receiving RM500 bribe

ALOR SETAR: An auxiliary police officer with the rank of Corporal was fined RM3,000 after pleading guilty in the Sessions Court today to accepting an RM500 bribe four years ago.

The accused, Mohd Suffian Kamis, 38, entered his plea after the charge was read to him before Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini.

Mohd Suffian, who was serving in the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division of the Kota Setar District police headquarters, was accused of accepting RM500 in cash from an individual in front of the Kedah Land and Mines Office on March 6, 2021.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to two years imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

In his plea for leniency, Mohd Suffian requested a lighter sentence, citing financial burdens as he supports four school-going children and an unemployed wife.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Mohd Zulfadli Azharudin appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.