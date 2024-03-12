Auxiliary police dies in accident in Setiu

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A member of the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) auxiliary police was killed when his Honda Civic crashed into a Toyota Hilux that had hit nine cows at Kilometre 57 of Jalan Kuala Terengganu to Kota Bharu, Kelantan near Kampung Rhu Sepuluh here this morning.

Setiu district police chief Supt Mohd Zain Mat Dris said that the victim Che Mohd Nasir Jaafar, 56, from Pasir Mas, Kelantan died at the scene during the crash at 6.42 am.

“Preliminary investigations indicated the crash occurred when the Toyota Hilux, driven by a firefighter, 45, hit nine cows that were on the road in dark conditions.

“The collision caused the Hilux to enter the opposite lane and the driver then alighted from the vehicle to monitor the area. In just a span of minutes, the victim’s vehicle came from the oncoming lane and hit the Toyota Hilux head on,” he said in a statement today, adding that the victim’s body was taken to the Setiu Hospital’s forensics unit for autopsy.

He added that seven cows were also killed due to the collision with the Toyota Hilux, and that the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.