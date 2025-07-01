KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of Israeli national Avitan Shalom, facing charges of possessing 200 rounds of ammunition and trafficking six firearms, was postponed once again to Monday, Jan 13, due to his request for a Hebrew interpreter.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin set the new date after Avitan’s lawyer, Datuk Naran Singh, informed the court that his client required a Hebrew interpreter throughout the trial.

“It is the right of the accused to have interpretation in a language they understand. The court will give one more shot to look for a Hebrew interpreter. Therefore, the case will be adjourned to this Monday (Jan 13),“ said Norina.

Earlier, Norina reprimanded Avitan for requesting a Hebrew interpreter at the last minute, as it was never raised before the trial.

“The case has been going on for almost nine months, and you were represented by a counsel. The issue of the interpreter was not raised or brought up to the court’s attention at all during case management,“ she said.

“The issue of your wish to request for a new interpreter was brought up to the court’s attention at the 11th hour, the last minute, which is on day one of the hearing (yesterday),” said the judge.

The trial was initially scheduled for 12 days, from Jan 6 to 9, Jan 13 to 16, and Jan 20 to 23.

On the first amended charge, Avitan is accused of possessing a box of Shell Shock NAS3 9mm containing eight rounds of ammunition, three boxes of Bullet Master Co Ltd with 150 rounds, and 42 rounds of ammunition in three different firearms, all without a licence or permit.

He was charged under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, which carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison, a fine up to RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

The second amended charge involves trafficking one each of the following firearms: Glock 19 USA 9x19, Sig Sauer P3205P, Cougar 8000FT, Glock 17 Gen4 Austria 9x19, M&P 9C Smith & Wesson Springfield MA USA, and Stoeger Cougar 8000F.

He was charged under Section 7(1) of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which carries a penalty of 30 to 40 years in prison and a minimum of six strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Both offences are alleged to have occurred in a hotel room on Jalan Ampang between 6.46 pm on March 26 and 6pm on March 28 of last year.