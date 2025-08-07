Awantec launches AI solutions to boost Malaysia’s digital growth

PUTRAJAYA: AwanBiru Technology Berhad (Awantec) has unveiled a new suite of AI-powered solutions in collaboration with Google Cloud.

The initiative, branded as Awantec Intelligence, is designed to support Malaysia’s digital transformation by providing smart, data-driven tools for businesses and government agencies.

Awantec CEO Azlan Zainal Abidin emphasised the company’s commitment to delivering practical AI solutions that can be deployed immediately.

“With Awantec Intelligence, we are offering impactful AI tools that help organisations work smarter and adapt to digital challenges,” he said during the launch event.

The newly introduced products include Awanlytics, AwanBot, and AwanBot+, each tailored to improve decision-making, customer service, and operational efficiency.

Google Cloud’s director of strategic pursuit (public sector), Raja Azmi Adam, was also present at the event.

Azlan revealed that the platform was developed by a small team of four engineers over six months.

“Early collaboration with end users ensured the platform met real-world operational needs,” he explained.

The solutions are built for seamless integration, prioritising security, scalability, and ease of use for both public and private sector clients.

Awanlytics provides real-time analytics to help businesses make faster, data-backed decisions.

AwanBot is an intelligent virtual assistant that enhances customer engagement through natural language processing.

AwanBot+ automates manual processes, extracts insights, and optimises resource usage for improved business strategies. - Bernama