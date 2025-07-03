KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil described the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) award he received today as a morale booster for him to continue providing the best service to the people.

While expressing gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for the conferment of the award, Fahmi said it was also an encouragement for him to increase the productivity of the Ministry of Communications.

“I am grateful and thankful for the conferment of the award. It is really a morale booster for me and my team to serve and strive to increase the productivity at the ministry,” he said.

The Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament said this when met by reporters after the investiture ceremony at Istana Negara here.

Fahmi and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa were among 32 recipients of the awards, medals and honours in conjunction with the 2025 Federal Territories’ Day.