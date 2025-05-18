‘Ayam gunting’ seller loses nearly RM20,000 to investment scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: A woman selling ‘ayam gunting’ lost RM19,050 after falling victim to a fake investment scheme.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 38-year-old victim had come across an investment advertisement on Facebook on April 15.

Drawn in by the offer, she reached out to the suspect, who promised a profit of RM20,060 with an initial investment of only RM300.

“After making the first payment, two women known as Zaharah and Maznah asked the victim to make several more payments to access the promised returns.

“She then made six payments using her savings, pawned jewellery and took out a loan. However, after over a month, she did not receive any returns,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim lodged a police report at 8 pm yesterday after suspecting she had been cheated.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.