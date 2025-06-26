Woman dies in suspected fall from eighth floor of Port Dickson hotel

SEREMBAN: A 26-year-old woman died after she was believed to have fallen from the eighth floor of a hotel in Port Dickson yesterday. The Port Dickson Fire and Rescue Station received a distress call at 6.35 pm regarding the incident.

Senior Fire Superintendent Mohd Kamal Mohd Timar stated that the victim reportedly landed on a first-floor balcony of the hotel. “The victim was later confirmed dead by a medical officer from the Ministry of Health, and the case has been handed over to the police,“ he said in a statement today.

Port Dickson Police Chief Supt Maslan Udin confirmed the incident and mentioned that investigations are still ongoing. Authorities have yet to disclose further details regarding the circumstances leading to the fall.