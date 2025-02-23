Ayer Kuning assemblyman laid to rest

IPOH: Ayer Kuning assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin, who died yesterday, was laid to rest at the Rapat Setia Muslim Cemetery here at 10.40 am today.

Earlier, Ishsam’s remains were taken from his residence in Desa Seri Ampang to Masjid An-Nur Desa Seri Ampang for funeral rites and prayers.

About 1,000 congregants participated in the funeral prayers led by Ustaz Azmuley Abdul Aziz.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, state executive councillors, political leaders and local residents were also present to pay their last respects.

Ishsam, 59, died at Penang Hospital (HPP) at 6.28 pm yesterday after being rushed there at 5.40 pm.

He was reported to have collapsed while participating in a four-cornered friendly football championship at Bandaraya Stadium in George Town.

The van carrying his remains arrived at his home at about 12.30 am after the post-mortem at HPP was completed.

His death was confirmed to be due to a heart attack.