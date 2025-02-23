KPKT aims to build 112 MADANI Recreational Parks this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), through the National Landscape Department, aims to construct 112 MADANI Recreational Parks (TRM) nationwide this year, including eight in Selangor, with RM8 million allocation.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu, said the parks would promote green spaces and recreational-friendly landscape facilities to improve residents’ well-being and benefit local communities.

“The parks are designed for public recreation and leisure, strengthening social connections within the community and to promote healthy lifestyles.

“This initiative reflects the MADANI Government’s goal of enhancing quality of life by increasing recreational spaces and public green areas,“ she said in a statement today, adding that 109 such parks and landscape development projects were completed for RM51.9 million.

This included seven TRMs in Selangor, which amounted to RM3.5 million, including the TRM Desa Pinggiran Putra in Sepang.

During the Budget 2025 presentation on Oct 18, 2024, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an RM96 million allocation for landscape development, which RM50 million earmarked for TRM development.

KPKT aims to construct 100 TRMs annually over five years, resulting in 500 parks by 2028.