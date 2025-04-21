TAPAH: A total of 500 police officers and their spouses will cast their ballots tomorrow as early voters in the Ayer Kuning state by-election.

Assistant Returning Officer (Early Voting) for the by-election, Mohammad Shahir Mohammad said there will be three polling channels at two polling centres to be opened tomorrow,.

They are at Dewan Anggerik, Tapah District Police Headquarters (IPD) Housing Complex, which will open from 8 am to 5 pm, while the other, at Dewan Rekreasi APR Transit, 3rd Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA) Bidor, opens at 8 am and closes at noon.

“Tomorrow’s early voting process involves 18 officers, including three escort policemen,“ he said when met by reporters after checking the equipment and ballot boxes at the vote counting centre at Dewan Merdeka here today.

Mohammad Shahir said 82 police officers are postal voters.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin last February 22.

It is a three-cornered contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.