PM Anwar arrives in Tawau for PMR 2025 closing ceremony

TAWAU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at Tawau Airport this afternoon at 1.30 pm on a special flight to officiate the closing ceremony of the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 for Sabah, held at Dataran Majlis Perbandaran Tawau.

Anwar was received by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and other local leaders.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to officiate the handover of the completed Tamu Desa Sabah Project, present the Sabah Entrepreneur Excellence Awards, and launch the MADANI Solar programme during the closing ceremony.

Anwar and Hajiji are then expected to tour the event grounds to observe the services offered by various federal agencies and departments during the three-day programme, which began on May 9.