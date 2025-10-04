Ayer Kuning by-election: BN candidate resigns from IPG post

TAPAH: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir has tendered his resignation as head of the Islamic and Moral Education Department at the Ipoh campus of the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG).

Perak BN chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that Mohamad Yusri submitted his resignation letter earlier this week and is now awaiting a release letter from the Public Service Department (PSD).

“He has resigned and is now waiting for the release letter from PSD,“ he told reporters after launching a seminar organised by Yayasan Perak at Sekolah Menengah Sains Tapah here today.

The Perak Menteri Besar said that Mohamad Yusri was selected based on his capability and credibility to serve the community.

“Therefore, we hope that the Ayer Kuning voters will make a thoughtful decision in selecting the BN candidate as their representative from the government. I am confident that the people of Ayer Kuning are wise enough to choose a candidate who will truly serve them,“ he said.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was called following the death of its incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, who died of a heart attack while playing football at Stadium Bandaraya, Penang, on Feb 25.

The Election Commission has set polling day for April 26, with nomination day on April 12 and early voting on April 22.

Yesterday, Tapah Perikatan Nasional chairman Abdul Muhaimin Malek, 44, was announced as the coalition’s candidate, while Parti Sosialis Malaysia once again named its deputy secretary-general Bawani KS, 40, as its candidate for the by-election.