IPOH: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Ayer Kuning by-election, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, is expected to present his manifesto to the people in the state constituency soon.

Perak BN Chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the manifesto would be revealed within the next two or three days.

“As for the candidate, perhaps he has aspirations or plans if he is elected (as the representative), there are things he wants to do in the area.

“We will review it because the state government implements most development (projects). However, if there are specific initiatives that the (BN candidate) wishes to pursue, we will discuss them and make them part of the candidate’s manifesto,“ he said.

Saarani said this at a press conference after launching the Cost of Living and Emergency Assistance, as well as the Book Voucher Assistance on the sidelines of the State Assembly session at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

The Ayer Kuning by-election sees a three-cornered fight involving Mohamad Yusri (BN), Abd Muhaimin Malek (Perikatan Nasional), and Bawani KS (Parti Sosialis Malaysia).

Meanwhile, Saarani, the Menteri Besar, said the suspension of Perak State Assembly Opposition Leader Razman Zakaria from attending the State Assembly for six months, effective today, would not provide PN any advantage in the Ayer Kuning by-election.

He said Razman’s racially charged and seditious statements during the State Assembly session on Dec 2 last year violated the Standing Orders of the Perak State Legislative Assembly.

“If (the opposition uses this issue as campaign material) in Ayer Kuning, I can explain that the actions of their leader were wrong. We are not attempting to oppress anyone. This suspension is in accordance with clear rules,“ he said.

The decision to suspend Razman during today’s State Assembly session was made after the matter was referred to the State Assembly’s Committee of Rights and Privileges on Dec 4.

During the State Assembly session in December of last year, Razman was reported to have made racially provocative and seditious remarks, which caused offence under Standing Orders 40 (11)(b) and (c).