IPOH: The Ayer Kuning state seat by-election presents a crucial opportunity for the people to strengthen their commitment to progress, stability and inclusive development under the leadership of the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition, said Perak Keadilan deputy information chief Novinthen Krishnan.

He said the demographic landscape of Ayer Kuning, with a significant percentage of Malay voters alongside Chinese and Indian communities, reflects the ethnic diversity in the state.

According to him, PH-BN’s inclusive policies and balanced approach to governance have been well-received by all races, fostering trust and confidence among all communities.

“I am optimistic that Malay voters who prioritise stability and effective governance will recognise PH-BN’s commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of the Bumiputera community while ensuring the rights of other ethnics are not neglected,“ he said in a statement today.

Novinthen said the state government’s initiatives aligned with the MADANI Economy framework initiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim underscore PH-BN’s commitment to ensuring equitable development for all segments of society.

The Election Commission announced that the Ayer Kuning by-election polling day would be April 26, while nomination and early voting are set for April 12 and April 22, respectively.

According to the electoral roll, the Ayer Kuning state constituency has 31,897 registered voters, comprising 31,315 regular voters and 582 General Operations Force personnel and their spouses.

The Ayer Kuning by-election is being held following the passing of its incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, from a heart attack while participating in a football tournament in Penang.