TAPAH: UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail described the action of Perikatan Nasional (PN) to use the picture of an UMNO member in its campaign materials without permission as an attempt to mislead the people.

Wan Rosdy, who is also the Menteri Besar of Pahang, said it was also clear evidence of the opposition’s unprofessionalism and reflected their failure to present their own ideas and plans to win the hearts of voters.

“They have not yet been elected and are already trying to mislead the people using methods that are clearly contrary to existing regulations,“ he told reporters after visiting the Simpang Tiga District Voting Centre (PDM) with Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir here today.

He said the use of pictures, names and symbols related to any individual or party should first receive permission in line with the ethics and regulations of election campaigns.

A Perak police spokesman for the Ayer Kuning state by-election SAC Zaharudin Rasip today said police received a report from a 42-year-old woman who claimed that a picture of her husband with a PN candidate was printed into a poster without permission and used in the campaign.

The Ayer Kuning state by-election, which is held following the death of Ishsam Shahruddin of a heart attack on Feb 22, is seeing a three-cornered contest between Mohamad Yusri, Abd Muhaimin and PSM candidate Bawani KS.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for the by-election on April 26, while early voting is on April 22.