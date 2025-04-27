Ayer Kuning by-election victory shows unity gov’t formula won hearts in Perak

SANDAKAN: The victory in the Ayer Kuning state by-election is proof that the MADANI Government’s formula has captured and won the hearts of the people.

MADANI Government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, also the Minister of Communications, said the majority won by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir had increased, while the votes received by his opponent from Perikatan Nasional (PN) had plummeted.

“Of the 20 district polling centres, 19 were won by the MADANI Government. This is a positive sign but we must not be complacent... still a lot that we must strive to do to ensure this victory can be consolidated,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after launching the Community Day Programme (HBK) at NADI Sim Sim here today.

Also present were Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee, Tanjong Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Commission Member General (Rtd) Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Meanwhile, he said the healthy campaigning methods used were the reason why voters in Ayer Kuning chose the MADANI Government and rejected the opposition party, which chose topics that did not resonate with the residents.

Fahmi said the people also rejected campaigns that were racist and divisive.

“We can see, it’s easy to say that it’s a rejection of that kind of racist politics. Malaysian will reject it, especially in Ayer Kuning where they can’t accept it and they chose unity over division,” he said.

Mohd Yusri, also the Tapah UMNO Division secretary, won the Ayer Kuning by-election with a 5,006-vote majority after polling 1,065 votes in the three-cornered by-election yesterday. His closest rival, Abd Muhaimin Malek of Perikatan Nasional received 6,059 votes, while Bawani KS of Parti Sosialis Malaysia garnered 1,106 votes.

The result also reaffirmed Ayer Kuning as a BN stronghold, a position the coalition has maintained since 1986.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on Feb 22 due to a heart attack.