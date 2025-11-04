TAPAH: All 24 MCA divisions in Perak are being mobilised to help the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate win in the Ayer Kuning State Legislative Assembly by-election.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the party will use various methods to win over the voters in the state constituency.

“There are many ways ... because nowadays it is not only confined to a door-to-door campaign. Social media is one of them and, of course, the personal touch is very important, so we cannot just ignore or even neglect any voters,” he said.

He said this after launching the MCA Operations Room for the Ayer Kuning polls in Bidor near here today.

Also present were MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon as well as vice-presidents Datuk Sri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, Datuk Lim Ban Hong and Datuk Lawrence Low Ah Keong.

BN is fielding Tapah UMNO division secretary Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, 54, as the candidate to represent the Unity Government.

The Ayer Kuning state by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin, 58 on Feb 22. The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for April 26, with nomination day tomorrow and early voting on April 22.