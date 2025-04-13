JOHOR BAHRU: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has dismissed claims of internal friction between the Tapah Umno Youth division and the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election as an attempt by the opposition to disrupt party harmony.

He said there had been no reports of such a rift and that all party wings were mobilising their efforts to support BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, who is also the Tapah Umno division secretary.

“I was there (in Ayer Kuning), and I didn’t hear anything (about a boycott). It was deliberately raised to divide the party. During the nomination, I saw the Youth, Wanita and Puteri wings were all present — there was no issue,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also the Defence Minister, was speaking at a press conference after officiating at the Aidilfitri celebration in Bandar Seri Alam here today.

Yesterday, BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also denied claims of friction between Tapah Umno Youth and the BN candidate for the by-election.

Meanwhile, Umno Central War Room Secretariat chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said Mohamad Yusri, who was selected by the party leadership, is the best candidate to represent the people of Ayer Kuning.

He also called on voters to choose a candidate who can work with both the state and federal governments to effectively represent the constituency’s needs.

The by-election on April 26 will see a three-cornered fight involving Mohamad Yusri, Perikatan Nasional candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and Parti Sosialis Malaysia candidate Bawani KS.

The by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, on Feb 22.