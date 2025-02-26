ROMPIN: UMNO will field a candidate who meets the ‘WALI’ criteria -- winnable, acceptable and likeable -- for the Ayer Kuning state by-election, said UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said he would need to discuss the matter with Perak UMNO chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and the Tapah UMNO division leadership to identify potential candidates.

“We will give opportunities to all groups and shortlist the potential candidates,“ said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, at a press conference after officially opening the FELCRA Berhad Closed-System Broiler Farm Complex here today.

He was responding to a question regarding UMNO Youth’s statement that it has potential candidates and does not rule out the possibility of lobbying for the Ayer Kuning seat, which fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin last Saturday.

Ishsam, 59, died of a heart attack after participating in a four-cornered football championship at City Stadium in Georgetown, Penang.

On Monday, Saarani said Perak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid had been officially notified of the seat vacancy.

Commenting on former Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz’s statement supporting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to remain in power after the 16th General Election, Ahmad Zahid said it was Nazri’s hope, which was also shared by those in the MADANI government.