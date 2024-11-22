Ayob Khan exposes alleged betting and promotion tactics among cops

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay has revealed that some police officers would bet while playing golf.

According to New Straits Times, Ayob said that there were also police officers who would play golf everyday with their higher ups in order to secure promotions.

He explained that the habit of playing golf on weekends was acceptable, however, betting was out of the question.

“Playing golf on Saturday or Sunday is acceptable but playing on weekdays and betting too.

“People have told me, ‘Your officers are not bad, Datuk, betting with a lot of cash while playing golf’.

“If I come across (them), they’re in trouble,” he was quoted as saying.

Ayob also added that bosses should appoint the trustworthy ones.

A total of 6,646 senior and junior police officers have faced disciplinary action for various offences from 2020 until September this year.

The disciplinary actions included dismissal (613 individuals), demotion (120), pay reduction (68), forfeiture of emoluments (641) and salary increment suspension (152).

The offences committed included aspects of integrity, crime, corruption, drugs and syariah.