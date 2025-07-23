Azalina tables motion to extend debate on Auditor-General’s report

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said tabled a motion in the Dewan Rakyat today to extend the debate on the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) as part of institutional reforms.

She stated that the move aims to strengthen checks and balances, improve public sector governance, and support the oversight role of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“In line with the principles of transparency and accountability, the MADANI Government has taken a significant step by not only tabling the LKAN in this Honourable House but also allowing it to be openly debated. This is a departure from previous administrations that only tabled the report without debate,” she said.

Since June 6, 2023, the report has been debated four times.

The latest report, LKAN 2/2025, covers ministries, departments, statutory bodies, and federal government-linked companies, auditing five programmes across seven ministries with a total audited value of RM48.873 billion.

Azalina noted that the report identified serious irregularities in three out of five audited programmes, potentially affecting their efficiency.

“To address these shortcomings and prevent recurrence, the report sets out 22 recommendations for the relevant ministries, departments, agencies, and federal government-linked companies to act upon,” she said.

The extended debate allows more MPs to scrutinise government spending and propose corrective measures.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also urged ministers to thoroughly review unresolved issues highlighted in the report. – Bernama