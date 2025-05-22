KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was conferred the title of Professor of Practice by the Asia e University (AeU) today, in conjunction with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the MACC and the university.

In a statement, the MACC said the award was presented by the Chairman of the AeU Board of Directors, Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Syed Jalaludin Syed Halim, in recognition of Azam’s more than three decades of experience in the field of integrity, in addition to his leadership in driving the MACC to achieve its mission and vision with a commitment to justice.

According to the statement, Azam, in his speech, expressed his appreciation for the recognition received, both for himself and for the MACC in general.

Meanwhile, the Senior Director of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) of the MACC, Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar, stated in his speech that the award and the signing of the MoU would open avenues for new collaborations in corruption prevention.

“The purpose of this collaboration is to produce highly educated MACC officers through the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL.Q) program, thereby playing an important role in the education sector and the implementation of anti-corruption policies,“ he said.

At the MoU ceremony, the MACC was represented by Mohd Hafaz, while AeU was represented by its Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Noor Raihan Ab Hamid and witnessed by Azam and the Founder and President of AeU, Prof Datuk Dr Ansary Ahmed.