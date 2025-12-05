PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Azam Baki has expressed his gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia for consenting to his reappointment as the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for a one-year term, effective from tomorrow until May 12, 2026.

In a statement today, Azam described the consent as a great honour for him and the entire MACC staff.

He also extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for continuing to place his trust in him and for supporting him in carrying out the responsibility.

“Fully aware of the trust and responsibility placed upon me, I will continue to lead the MACC’s efforts in combating all forms of corruption, misappropriation and abuse of power, in order to help build a prosperous, just and peaceful nation,” he said.

He also prayed that ALLAH SWT would shower His blessings upon the King and the Prime Minister as they lead the nation towards a glorious future.

On May 9, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar announced that Azam had been reappointed as MACC Chief Commissioner for another one-year term, effective May 13.

Azam, 62, had been reappointed twice to the role for one-year terms - from May 12, 2023 to May 11, 2024, and from May 12, 2024 to May 12, 2025.

Meanwhile, Azam said the MACC remained committed to improving Malaysia’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) score to ensure the country continued to earn international trust and respect.