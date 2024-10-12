Azmin Ali appointed as PN sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) supreme council (MT) has confirmed the appointment of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as the coalition’s secretary-general, while Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has been named the information chief.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who chaired last night’s PN MT meeting, also announced the appointment of Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as the coalition’s Wanita chief.

In a statement issued last night, Mohamed Azmin confirmed that Bersatu had appointed Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as PN deputy chairman, alongside Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee as PN MT members, reflecting the party’s recent election results.

“The PN MT meeting also discussed and took note of the current political developments in Sabah, resolving that the coalition will participate in the Sabah state election, which is scheduled to be held no later than November 2025,” he said.

He added that Sabah PN has been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing and strategising for the formation of a new government in the state.

The PN MT also approved the establishment of the Policy and Strategy Department, which will oversee strategic issues and action plans, as well as conduct surveys related to current national issues.

Mohamed Azmin also reiterated PN’s commitment to assisting flood victims, including supporting post-flood cleanup efforts.