Baby boy found abandoned in ditch near Paka Beach

KUALA TERENGGANU: A baby boy, still alive, was found dumped in a dried-up ditch near Paka Beach in Dungun, at 2 pm today.

Dungun District Police chief Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir confirmed the incident and said the baby had been sent to the Kemaman Hospital.

“We will track down the irresponsible individuals who dumped the baby.

“The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing the birth with the intention of abandoning the baby,“ he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, lorry driver Mohd Zoo Abd Rahman, 44, said he found the baby boy left on a piece of worn-out clothing in a bag. The baby was shivering without clothes.

“At first, I saw two dogs wandering nearby, then I saw a bag near the dog and heard a baby crying.

“I called some beach visitors nearby to help check the bag before finding the baby who was shivering from cold,“ he said.