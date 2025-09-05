MELAKA: Police have denied a viral WhatsApp message claiming that a two-month-old baby boy, suspected of being abused by his parents until he lost consciousness, has died.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the baby is conscious, able to drink milk as usual and is in stable condition under the care of medical specialists at Melaka Hospital.

“The claim that the baby has died is false. The baby boy may also be moved from the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) to a regular ward today, depending on the doctor’s report.

“The baby has also been placed under the supervision of the Alor Gajah Social Welfare Department (JKM),” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Melaka Contingent Basic Light Strike Force (LSF) Course Series 1/2025 at the Melaka Police Headquarters.

Dzulkhairi said the investigation paper for the case is almost complete and will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor, with a proposed charge under Section 31(1)(a) of the Children’s Act 2001.

He advised the public to be more responsible and not disseminate false information that can hinder investigations.

On Wednesday (May 7), the media reported that a couple, both aged 22, were remanded for seven days on suspicion of abusing their baby in Taman Seri Pelangi, Alor Gajah.

Preliminary investigations found that the baby’s mother initially claimed that her child had experienced seizures and lost consciousness when seeking treatment at the Alor Gajah Hospital, but the case was later referred to Melaka Hospital.

Medical specialists at Melaka Hospital suspected abuse and lodged a police report after examinations, including a CT scan, revealed both recent and past injuries to the baby’s head, along with bruises and wounds on the body and neck.