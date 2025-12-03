Babysitter charged with murdering three-year-old girl

KUANTAN: A babysitter was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering a three-year-old girl last month.

However, no plea was recorded from Nur Nabilah Sekh Ruslan, 32, as the murder case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

She is charged with causing the death of the child at a house in Bukit Rangin Damai, Perumahan Bukit Rangin here between 6 pm and 8 pm last Feb 17.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or imprisonment for not less than 30 years but not more than 40 years and if not sentenced to death, shall also be punished with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Aisyah Abdul Wahab while the woman, who was not allowed bail, was unrepresented.

Magistrate Ellyna Othman set May 15 for mention.