Babysitter fined RM8,000 for feeding 18-day-old baby with milk mixed with flu medicine

KUALA LUMPUR: A babysitter was fined RM8,000, in default nine months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today for abusing an 18-day-old boy by feeding him milk mixed with flu medicine.

Judge Dr Azrol Abdullah sentenced Hew Foong Chun, 66, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was also ordered to be placed on a good behaviour bond for two years with a surety of RM1,000 and to perform community service for 90 hours within six months from today.

Hew was charged with committing the act at a residence in Bukit Jalil, Cheras, here at 2.21 am, last Sept 15.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the woman was paid RM4,500 to care for the baby for 20 days.

The boy’s father became suspicious when his son slept throughout the day and following checks of the CCTV footage in the house saw the babysitter putting flu medicine in his son’s feeding bottle although the baby was healthy.

In mitigation, Hew, unrepresented, said she is a single mother with asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure and hearing and vision problems.

“I also have no home and job,” she said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir appeared for the prosecution.