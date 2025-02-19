Babysitter testifies hearing Zayn Rayyan’s voice during search

PETALING JAYA: The babysitter of the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin testified before the Sessions Court today that she heard the autistic boy’s voice, sounding as though he was trying to break free from someone, while searching for him near Block R of Idaman Apartments, Damansara Damai, on the evening he was reported missing.

Auni Afiqah Abas, 30, was cross-examined by lawyer Haresh Mahadevan, who represents the boy’s parents, Ismanira Abdul Manaf and Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, on the eighth day of the trial before Judge Dr. Syahliza Warnoh, where they face charges of neglect.

The 17th prosecution witness agreed with the defense counsel’s assertion that she had previously stated in a live TikTok interview that Zayn Rayyan’s voice sounded as though he was attempting to escape from someone.

Haresh: So, the voice you heard on the afternoon of Dec 5, 2023, was that of the late Zayn Rayyan, correct?

Auni Afiqah: Yes, that is correct.

Auni Afiqah added that she heard Zayn Rayyan’s voice while his parents and six-year-old sibling were at the police station filing a missing person report.

She further confirmed with the defense counsel that, in addition to herself and her sibling, other children had also heard Zayn Rayyan’s voice that evening. She stated that she had informed the police of this detail when giving her statement.

When questioned by deputy public prosecutor Aqharie Durranie Aziz as to how she could identify the voice as Zayn Rayyan’s, Auni Afiqah responded, “Because I took care of him, and he had made that sound before”.

Aqharie then asked what exactly she meant by Zayn Rayyan’s voice, to which she replied, “A sound like errrrrrrrrrrr....”

Earlier, Auni Afiqah, a resident of Block F in the apartment complex, stated that Ismanira had informed her via WhatsApp at 1 pm on Dec 5, 2023, that Zayn Rayyan was missing. She had then advised Ismanira to search for him on the ground floor of the building.

According to Auni Afiqah, at around 6.30 pm on Dec 5, she and her sibling searched for Zayn Rayyan around Block R of the apartment complex, calling out his name.

Auni Afiqah, who had been caring for Zayn Rayyan and his younger brother since June or July 2022, described the boy as gentle, cheerful, and non-aggressive.

“He was nonverbal, in his own world, and could only say ‘Mommy’ to refer to Ismanira. When he had a tantrum, he would sit down and make hand movements.

“However, when I said ‘Mommy,‘ he would calm down,“ said Auni Afiqah, who looked after six children, including Zayn Rayyan and his brother.

On June 13 last year, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both aged 30, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a charge of neglecting their six-year-old autistic son in a manner likely to cause physical harm.

The offence allegedly occurred along PJU Damansara Damai between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both upon conviction.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023, and his body was discovered in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, the following day.

He was believed to have been murdered, and an autopsy revealed injuries to his neck and body, consistent with self-defense.

The trial resumes this afternoon.