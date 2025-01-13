Back-to-school aid for B40 students

GEORGE TOWN: An NGO held a “Back-to-School” aid distribution event at Klinik Derma Sivasanta on River Road yesterday.

Penang Hindu Association (PHA) president Datuk P. Murugiah said due to the high cost of living, many people are still living in hardcore poverty.

He said in Penang, house rental and basic food costs have risen steadily, placing immense pressure on families earning below the minimum wage of RM1,700 monthly.

“A meal for a family of five can cost up to RM30 daily, which adds up to RM900 per month,” he said, adding that parents are forced to send their children to orphanages as they cannot afford the costs of raising them.

“Even today, there are families who have only one meal per day.”

At the event yesterday, 120 children from B40 families and several orphanages received RM150 vouchers to purchase school uniforms, school bags, shoes, socks and stationery.

The recipients comprised students from primary and secondary school and colleges.

“These children come from hardcore poor families. We just want to do our best to help them stay in school.”

Murugiah also said children from impoverished families often struggle with feelings of shame and exclusion at school, particularly when they cannot afford essentials like uniforms or books.

“We want to ensure no child feels left out because of their financial situation,” he said, adding that aid was being provided to orphanages such as the Crystal Care Centre in Penang, run by the Reverend Dr Dawid Barnabas and his wife, and the Arutjyoti Vallalar Mandram Orphanage in Sungai Petani, managed by R.V. Krishnan.

Free spectacles were also given to those with vision problems, in addition to 10 laptops and tablets distributed to college students. The initiative was made possible with the support of the Penang City Council and donors.

Murugiah revealed that some of those who previously received aid from PHA were currently assisting the association.

“There are those who have become teachers, doctors, nurses and lawyers, and they are now contributing to help others.

“Now that these children have grown up and become successful, they come back and ask me: ‘What can we do to help?’ I tell them to give back to society.”

Penang City councillor Nicholas J.W. Theng officiated at the event and presented the vouchers to the recipients.

He commended organisations helping the poor and expressed hope that more would come forward to do the same.

In 2023, the Statistics Department defined the national poverty line at RM2,589 per month per household.

However, many families earning far below this amount often struggle with basic needs like food, clothing and education. Those in households with a monthly income of below RM1,198 are defined as being in the hardcore poverty group.

PHA, which has been operating for 25 years, also holds bimonthly free health check-ups and provides free legal services on Thursday nights at its premises.

For more information, please contact Murugiah at 016-444 9246.