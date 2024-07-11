Security company loses bag containing RM1 million in cash

PETALING JAYA: A bag containing RM1 million in cash has been reported missing in Ampang yesterday.

According to Harian Metro, Ampang Jaya district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail, said the money was reported missing after it was collected by a security company from a bank at Ampang Point.

“An investigation paper has been opened for further investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code,“ he was quoted as saying.

It is understood the incident occured when the driver of the security van noticed the van door was open.