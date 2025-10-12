Bahasa Melayu cornerstone of Malaysian identity: MB

AMPANG: Mastery of Bahasa Melayu is more than a matter of national pride – it is a cornerstone of Malaysian identity that extends even to areas such as land ownership and inheritance, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Speaking at the launch of the National Language Month celebration at the Ampang Jaya Convention Centre yesterday, he said the ability to speak and use Bahasa Melayu reflects not just communication skills but also one’s sense of belonging and cultural roots as a Malaysian.

“In Selangor, we often encounter cases involving land ownership, tenancy or inheritance rights – all of which are sometimes linked to whether an individual is considered Malay.

“One of the key criteria is that besides professing Islam, a person must also speak or habitually use the Malay language in daily life.”

He said language mirrors a nation’s soul and serves as a marker of civilisation, adding that Bahasa Melayu has long stood as the foundation of Malaysia’s national identity as enshrined under Article 152 of the Federal Constitution.

Quoting the late scholar Za’aba, Amirudin said language acts as a bridge between thought and understanding, and when used carelessly, it risks distorting meaning and weakening unity.

On the recently tabled Budget 2026, he said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the use of Bahasa Melayu, particularly in education and public life.

He echoed Anwar’s criticism of international schools in Malaysia that have abandoned Malay as a medium of instruction, describing the practice as “contradicting the spirit of the Federal Constitution and the National Language Act”.

Amirudin also highlighted the creative economy’s role in elevating national language and culture, referring to its emphasis under the newly introduced 13th Malaysia Plan.

“Language is the foundation of modern civilisation. The world’s greatest nations are not defined by tall buildings or technological advancement but by their ability to cultivate creativity and cultural values.

“We celebrate National Language Month not just for a month but as a commitment to building a truly civilised nation proud of its language – Bahasa Melayu.”